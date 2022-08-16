A North Yorkshire couple have set up a charity to fund free childcare for families who otherwise couldn't afford it.

The Zizus Foundation, founded by Nicola Knight and Maaz Rahman, offers nursery grants to children from struggling families.

According to figures from the National Childbirth Trust, it currently costs an average of £52.60 a day to send a child under the age of 2 to nursery.

The couple already run a nursery in Middlesbrough called Zizu's Day Care & Learning Centre, but want to give opportunities to children whose parents can't necessarily afford childcare.

Ms Knight said: “To make a difference to children’s lives, to give them opportunities they may otherwise miss out on.

"Parents can’t afford to go back to work, they simply don't have the money to do that.

"To empower them to actually return to work and feel like they are making a difference. It's going to be huge for them”

Play Brightcove video

To fund the charity's generous programmes, the Zizus Foundation has commissioned a children's book called "Zizu loses his stripes".

The children's story has even been voiced by former ITV Tyne Tees presenter Pam Royle.

At the launch of the new charity and book venture Mr Rahman shared his reasons for doing the charitable work.

His first wife Saerah died 9 years ago, weeks after giving birth to their second child. The nursery, and now the charity, are all in her memory.

Mr Rahman said: "I didn't do this to become a wealthy man. To be fair there is not much money in childcare. I did it for sentimental reasons.

"I think Saerah would be incredibly proud at how far we have come with this, and that fact that we are just getting started."

The Government currently offer 30 hours of free childcare, but only to children between the ages of 3 and 4 depending on their parent's income and employment situation.

For many parent's on benefits and attempting to return to work they are often required to pay a month's childcare costs up front.

This is just not affordable for many parents in this situation and so the Zizus Foundation offers a grant which will cover the first month's worth of childcare payments at any Ofsted approved nursery or childminder.

The foundation also offer to pay one hundred percent of their fees for parents going through a domestic abuse situation, homelessness, death of a parent or significant life event where the child would benefit from being in a nursery provision.

The couple have commissioned a children's to fund their new charity. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Rahman said: "Parents struggle to keep up with payments.

"If you think of today and the increase in all utility prices it is having an impact on childcare and parents have to make a choice. Am I going to feed my child or am I going to take them to a childcare provision.

"That's a difficult choice to make."

The couple say that the book is the first of many projects planned.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...