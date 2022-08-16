A man from Darlington who describes himself as a "great catch" has been announced as one the contestants for the latest series of Married at First Sight.

Jordan, 29, will join the host of 16 singletons for the E4 show which sees likely lovely interests tie the knot and live the first weeks of married life on camera.

The account manager is described as "a fun, outgoing guy with a massive sense of adventure".

He is also said to be close to his family and "does all his own cooking".

In his show bio, Channel 4 said: "Jordan’s open about his emotions and feelings.

"However when it comes to relationships, he is not willing to settle with someone and cruise through life for the sake of being comfortable"

Channel 4 went on to say: "He wants to find true love and a real connection.

"In the past it has been known for Jordan to overthink situations, and he is not someone to stick around if he believes someone isn’t right for him.

"He acknowledges that he’s single because he’s too particular about what he wants and knows he needs to relax and give girls more of a chance."

The beginning date of the new series is yet to be confirmed.

