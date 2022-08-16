Thousands of pound's worth of drugs and stolen goods have been seized in a police raid in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police officers conducted an organised raid at an address on Goschen Street in Bensham.

Cocaine worth around £1,500 was recovered along with £1,000 worth of cannabis, a number of mobile phones and a pedal bike and a car, both believed to have been stolen.

Four men were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The men, aged between 17 and 44, have since been released under investigation.

Neighbourhood Inspector Craig Brown of Northumbria Police, said: “This warrant is another example of the continued work going on across the Force to tackle illegal drug supply and show the public how dedicated we are to keeping our communities free from these harmful and addictive, illicit substances.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by addiction receive the help and support they need.”

Suspicious behaviour can be reported to Northumbria police online or by calling 101.