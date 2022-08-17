Man arrested after man in 30s stabbed in Stockton

A man has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Stockton.

Police were called to Yarm Road at around 3:40pm on Tuesday 16 August.

A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

On Tuesday evening, Cleveland Police were patrolling the area around Yarm Road and Yarm Lane to reassure residents that there was no risk to the wider public.

The area was cordoned off to allow officers to carry out enquiries.

Cleveland's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV to get in touch with police.