Man died from catastrophic brain injury after Astra Zeneca jab, inquest finds

An Alston man died from a catastrophic brain injury as a result of his Covid vaccination, but there's no evidence that getting to the hospital would have saved him, an inquest has heard.

The former rock singer, known simply as Zion, died at the age of 48 in May 2021 shortly after having a first dose of the jab.

His fiancée, Vikki Spit, says Zion was a fit and healthy man who worked out regularly, but he began to experience severe headaches in the days after his vaccination.

He received an emergency operation to relieve pressure on his brain, but could not be saved.

Vikki said: "They called at 4:30 in the morning and they told me that they had had to remove a massive piece of his skull to relieve the pressure on his brain.

"The pressure was huge, they didn't think he would ever wake up, and if he did he would be severely disabled and they believed it was the result of the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

"I woke my landlords up, they drove me to the hospital and I stayed with him until he was declared dead on 19 May."

In the HM Coroners concluding remarks, Karen Dilks said: "There is no evidence that earlier admission would have altered the sad outcome."

Speaking after the inquest, Vikki said she was 'heartened' that the coroner had recognised the link between the Astra Zeneca jab and Zion's death.

