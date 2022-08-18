Cases of bird flu have been recorded further along the North East coast.

Avian Influenza has been confirmed in a number of dead kittiwakes found at Marsden Bay, on South Tyneside.

The National Trust announced the find and has warned people visiting the beach not to touch any dead or sick birds and keep dogs on their leads.

It comes just weeks after the disease wreaked havoc on Coquet Island off the coast of Northumberland.

It is the UK’s only roseate tern breeding colony and latest estimations are a 54% death rate in the adult population, far surpassing the previous estimations of 30%.

The site team is now dealing with the aftermath involving a huge programme of disinfecting, and cutting back vegetation to get the site ready for next year’s breeding season.

A major outbreak of bird flu was also recorded on the Farne Islands where the National Trust described the disease as having hit "endemic levels".

Around 5,000 deaths of wild seabirds were confirmed including in guillemots, kittiwakes, razorbills, shags, Arctic terns and puffins.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said the government had been "working with world-leading bird flu experts, we’ve established a new consortium to provide cutting edge research into bird flu, and help us understand if more can be done in future".

Any dead or sick birds should be reported to DEFRA on 0345 9335577.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...