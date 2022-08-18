A man from Middlesbrough has been jailed for breaching his terrorist notification requirements.

Anwar Said Driouich, 24, is a convicted terrorist offender who in 2020 was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment.

It followed convictions for possessing explosives (contrary to Explosives Act 1883) and Possessing Terrorist Material (contrary to S58 Terrorism Act 2000).

This meant he was subjected to Notification Requirements under the Counter Terrorism Act 2008 upon his release.

Driouich was subsequently charged with breaches, that occurred between October 2021 and January 2022, which included withholding from the police an alias name and financial accounts.

He eventually pleaded guilty to these offences at Manchester Crown Court on Friday 12 August after overwhelming evidence was submitted by the police prior to a trial.

Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North- East, said: "Today’s outcome will hopefully act as a reminder that we continue to monitor those that have been convicted of terrorism, released from prison and subjected to Part 4 Notification Requirements.”

"Terrorism is a continuous ongoing problem and I would therefore urge people to remain vigilant and act by reporting in confidence anything they hear or see that doesn’t seem right, online or in the real word."

