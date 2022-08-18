The family of a Washington teenager who died in a collision have paid tribute to their "cheeky boy who lived life to the fullest."

Gregg Lewis McGuire, 13, was riding his bike when it collided with a car on Silverstone Road on Sunday 14 August.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died two days later.

Northumbria Police said his family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers during this incredibly difficult time.

Gregg’s family have now issued a heartfelt tribute to him.

They said: "We are beyond heartbroken and devastated as we come to terms with the fact that our boy Gregg is no longer with us.

"He was a much-loved son, grandson, brother and nephew who had his whole life ahead of him.

"Gregg was known to everyone as a cheeky lad and fancied himself as a bit of a comedian - he absolutely loved life and making others laugh and smile."

A car was reportedly travelling from Glover Road onto Silverstone Road when it collided with the 13-year-old. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Gregg's family continued: "Everyone who met Gregg thought the absolute world of him and wanted to be his friend. He had loads of friends at school and was also a regular on the pitch with Wrekenton Nou Camp Youth Football Club in the Under 14’s squad.

"While Gregg only got to experience 13 years of life, we can take comfort in the fact that he was always surrounded by love and happiness - and Gregg made sure that he lived life to the fullest, spending time with his family and many friends, and cheering on his beloved football club, Newcastle United.

"We are still getting our heads around the fact that Gregg is no longer with us. As a family we would like to thank everyone for their loving support and respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy to grieve and come to terms with what’s happened."

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an absolutely devastating outcome and our thoughts are with Gregg’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"We are keen to get them the answers they deserve - so I am today appealing again for anybody who was travelling in that area on Sunday evening, who either saw the collision or thinks they have information that can assist, to come forward.

"In our initial appeal, we also requested assistance in identifying a key witness who was boarding a bus at the time. The man has since been identified alongside some other bus passengers who have been spoken to by officers.

"However, we know there are other bus passengers yet to contact us, and we still want to hear from anybody else who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of interest to our investigation - so please do check your footage and get in touch."

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...