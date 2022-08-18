A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an assault in County Durham.

The incident took place between two men on Auckland Terrace, near the junction with Main Street, in Shildon, near Bishop Auckland, just before 4pm on Thursday 11 August.

A man in his 40s sustained head injuries and was later admitted to hospital and died on Monday.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dashcam of the area around the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Barker, of South Durham CID, said: “As we carry out our investigation, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

“I’d like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident, and we are not looking for any further individuals in connection with it at this stage.”

Those with information are asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 282 of August 11.