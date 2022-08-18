The North East's "biggest" outdoor music festival will return next summer after attracting a record-breaking crowd this year.

More than 70 artists performed to around 60,000 fans at LooseFest 22, which was held on Newcastle's Town Moor, across four all-weather stages, last month.

Festival-goers descended on the city to watch performers including will.i.am and Black Eyed Peas, Joel Corry, Mabel, Jonas Blue, Example and Clean Bandit during the two-day event.

Mabel at LooseFest 22. Credit: North News and Pictures

Although organisers are yet to say who will headline next year, it has been confirmed the festival will return on 29 and 30 July.

Fans from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, the USA and across the UK attended the music event, and provided a huge boost to region’s economy.

Director Brian Austin said: “We put together the biggest music festival ever to hit the North East of England, it was a huge achievement to attract so many people.

"We literally can’t wait to share the excitement of what we have planned for 2023, so keep watching out for news.”

The 2022 show was put together in four months, after the Coronavirus pandemic created one of the most challenging times in the music industry.

will.i.am and LooseFest director Brian Austin. Credit: North News and Pictures

Mr Austin added: "Securing international music artists like Mabel, will.i.am and Black Eyed Peas, AJ Tracey, Clean Bandit, Wilkinson and Paul Woolford was a huge moment for the team, especially after the challenges the music industry has faced.

"It has been intense, but we were determined to make it happen and we are so proud of what we have achieved."

Dance music producer Paul praised the Geordie hospitality in a city he has played at for over 20 years.

He said: "I love it here. I've never had a bad experience in Newcastle."

Speaking at the event, rapper Tinchy Stryder said that the energy in the city is always up.

After performing at LooseFest 22, when asked if he would return next year, he replied: "If you invite me, I will be here."

Rapper Tinchy Styder and LooseFest director Brian Austin. Credit: North News and Pictures

During the festival, will.i.am brought the show to a halt with a safety first message and got spectators to clear the way so medics could reach a fan who was in need of assistance.

The performer and his band Black Eyed Peas were halfway through their hit 'Girl Like Me' when the crowd parted and waited patiently for the fan to be helped.

After he was praised for his quick-thinking, will.i.am re-started the song followed by hits including 'Where Is The Love?' and 'I Gotta Feeling.'

The LooseFest 22 stage. Credit: North News and Pictures

Dean Saunders, director of LooseFest, said; “The crowd instantly stopped when will.i.am paused his headline set until the emergency was resolved.

"It was surreal seeing the crowd part instantly at his request, absolutely incredible from him, but also all the amazing people for putting a fellow festival goer's safety first before anything else.

He added: "Everyone showed their respect as the crowd burst into spontaneous applause to give appreciation for his quick thinking action.

"Absolutely amazing and massive respect to will.i.am and the rest of Black Eyed Peas, especially from everyone at LooseFest."

Organisers have confirmed and posted on their social media channels that more than 20,000 people have already signed up to attend LooseFest 23, which they hope will be another recorder breaker.

