A convicted paedophile from Middlesbrough has been sent back to prison after re-offending following his release.

Daryl Stokes was caught with a digital manual outlining how to abuse children and how to avoid being found out by their parents.

Teesside Crown Court heard police visited the 41-year-old's house in Middlesbrough after suspicious activity on his computer raised alarm bells.

Officers warned Stokes that they planned to carry out a thorough search of his house, which prompted him to confess that he had an undeclared phone stashed in his loft.

The court heard on Tuesday 16 August that Stokes, of Springfield Road, Whinney Banks, had previous convictions. He was handed a 17-month sentence in December 2020 for offences of making indecent images of children.

He was released from prison in August 2021 under supervision and under a sexual harm prevention order - meaning he had to declare all of his online devices to his offender manager and had restrictions on his internet use.

Shortly after being released, police uncovered hours of footage showing children being sexually abused on Stokes' online devices.

Stokes pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, seven counts of the breach of a sexual harm prevention order, possession of the paedophile manual.

Robert Mochrie, mitigating, said his client "had been candid to this extent - that he has a sexual interest in children".

He added: "He found himself trawling the internet and delving into dark corners of it where he ought not to go.

"It's clear that the defendant needs help - hopefully he will get that, albeit in a custodial setting."

Judge Anthony James Brown told Stokes: "The sexual harm prevention order was put in place when you committed similar offences in 2020. It is clear to me that you were fully aware of the terms of your sexual harm prevention order when you were released from prison.

"You have breached the order in an utterly calculated way."

He continued: "To cap it all - the digital paedophile manual. It's hard to fathom the level of depravity required to create such a publication. I regard you, I'm afraid, as a committed paedophile."

The judge jailed Stokes for five-years-and three-months and made him subject to notification requirements and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

