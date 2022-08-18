Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed by a car in South Shields.

The male pedestrian is thought to have been hit by a car shortly before 3am on Sunday 14 August.

It was reported that a silver Hyundai i10 was travelling north along Anderson Street when it collided with a pedestrian at the crossroad junction with Ocean Road.

The pedestrian, 39, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and continues to assist Northumbria Police officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic news and our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones as they try to process their grief.

“We are committed to getting answers for his family and finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which has resulted in such a devastating outcome.

“Today I am again appealing for anybody who was travelling in that area on Sunday morning, who either saw the collision or thinks they have information that can assist, to come forward.

“We know this is a busy area with a number of people frequenting bars and clubs into the early hours. Your information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital.

“Please check any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage and let us know if you can support our investigation.

“We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision and would like to thank everyone for their support to date.”