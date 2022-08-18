Police investigating a suspected arson in Gosforth have arrested four teenagers.

A fire broke out at a disused care home on the Wednesday 17 August.

Officers and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the building on Hollywood Avenue at around 6:30PM.

Nobody was injured and crews were able to put out flames.

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fire and all remain in police custody.

Officers are appealing for any information which may help with their investigation. Anyone who may have seen what happened, is also encouraged to come forward.

The building and surrounding area has been cordoned off to ensure no risk to the public.

The cordon extends to part of the neighbouring Marks & Spencer car park. As a result the store is unlikely to open on Thursday.