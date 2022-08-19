A call about a "missing kebab" had been among time-wasting 999 calls made to North Yorkshire Police.

The force said it will be holding a summer "Tweetathon" when they will be posting on Twitter all the calls police answer during that period.

It will be held on Friday 19 August to Saturday 20 August - as part of a campaign to urge people not to make nuisance 999 calls.

During their last Tweetathon at Christmas, control staff took calls about a naked man at the scene of a car crash in Northallerton and a couple having an intimate moment by some garages behind a Scarborough hotel.

Superintendent Jason Dickson, Head of Customer Contact at North Yorkshire Police, said: “It is not appropriate to ring 999 because your taxi hasn’t arrived or because you’ve got a complaint about a pizza you’ve bought from a takeaway after a night out, or because you can’t get hold of the service you need.

"We are an emergency service, and it is vital that we are able to respond to those who need us most.

The force said the easing of Covid restrictions, the recent good weather, and a rise of visitors to the area during the summer months lead to a recent increase in the number of calls.

They handled 33,221 calls in total during July - 10,490 of which were 999 emergency calls - the highest month on record.