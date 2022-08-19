Investigation launched into attempted rape in Stockton

A police investigation has been launched into an attempted rape in Stockton.

The incident happened in a Lidl car park on Tower Street on Thursday 18 August between 2:40am and 3:30am.

Two women in their 20s and 30s walked together with a male to the car park from Stockton High Street. The man then proceeded to sexually assault both women.

Cleveland Police have said that the suspect is described as a white male, of stocky build, around 25-30 years old, with a beard and wearing a thick gold chain.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper and jeans and told the women that he was from the Leeds area, but kept changing his accent.

Police are asking for any witnesses or if anyone has any dash cam footage to come forward.