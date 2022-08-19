Police have been appealing the public in helping them find a convoy of off-road bikes that were seen to be involved in an incident on Teesside.

It happened on Sunday 7 August when a large group of people were suspected to have carried out antisocial driving in Middlesbrough and Redcar.

Cleveland Police have released images of 26 off-road bikes in an appeal to find the bikes and who they belong to.

A video had also circulated on social media at the time showing the off-road bikes on the road:

Play Brightcove video

Officers had carried out early morning warrants in the Middlesbrough and Redcar areas on Saturday 13 August.

A total of 12 males were arrested in connection with the incident, and a number of off-road and quad bikes have also been seized.

Some of the vehicles seized by officers on the 13 August. Credit: Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police’s Chief Inspector Wendy Tinkler from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team said: “Our enquiries relating to the incident involving the large group of people on off-road bikes are continuing and we are still looking to identify some of those involved and find the bikes pictured.

“The actions that took place were completely unacceptable and we want those people who caused distress to law-abiding members of the public by driving in this manner to be held to account for their actions.

“We are also working closely with the local authority and housing associations, as those storing illegal off-road bikes may find themselves in breach of tenancy agreements."

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: