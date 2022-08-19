Sam Fender sparks mixed reaction after Greggs themed crocs post

North Shields musician Sam Fender has sparked mixed reaction to a photo he posted on social media with him wearing Greggs themed crocs.

There were some fans on Twitter who loved the star in shoes decorated in the Geordie bakery logo. One fan said "I knew the Greggs crocs would be so special to you."

Others said: "Fly the flag Sam....Toon flag that is" and "Well they loved our Newcastle brown ale, let's see if they take our Greggs as well".

Another added "The greggs croc is the best one" - with even the official Greggs account replying back with "Agreed."

But not everyone felt the same about The Seventeen Going Under star's choice of attire, with one person joking "not the Greggs croc making the twitter cut."

"WHAT ARE THOOOOSE" said another reply.

Sam is currently at his North American headline tour. Credit: Sam Fender

The Brit-award winner is currently on his tour in the US and had posted a collection called "Tour Dump" which were images of his downtime in New York.

Some included a shot of him reading a book against the backdrop of the Empire State Building, and another of his foot in the Greggs crocs.

The 'slingback clogs' have received the most online attention since the range was announced.

The crocs is part of a new collection Greggs and Primark - it is their second collaboration with the fashion range.

The bakery chain and high-street retailer released a 21-piece festival collection - including Greggs-themed bucket hats, bum bags, hoodies and crocs.

It follows a launch in February 2022 of an 11-piece range which was available at 60 selected stores, including the popular bakery firm's home city, Newcastle, where shoppers queued up for the first slice of action.