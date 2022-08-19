Why are there patrols on the banks of a river in York?

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Gregg Easteal.

River patrols are being used to crack down on anti-social behaviour on the banks of the River Ouse in York.

North Yorkshire Police are working with the York Rescue Boat team to reduce drinking and drug-taking.

It comes as the force have said they have had problems with people drinking on the bands of the river, taking drugs, and getting into danger in the water.

Dave Horn from York Rescue Boat said this strategy will "make it safer for everybody that is using the river."

Play Brightcove video

A police officer will be on board the rescue boat at times when spikes in antisocial behaviour are expected.

It is also hoped it will stop people starting fires that could put moored boats at risk. One boat owner told us about how bad the antisocial behaviour has been.

"They're turning up, jumping in the river and having fun, and that escalates jumping off the bridge, and with abuse to the boaters" he said.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Depending on the nature of the offences, officers can get off the boat and engage with members of the public, or they can radio for assistance from more officers for back-up.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: