A 10-year-old boy has been left with serious head injuries following a crash in Hartlepool.

A green Mercedes collided with the child at around 5:30pm on Friday 19 August on Jesmond Gardens.

The boy was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle to be treated for his injuries.

Officers from Cleveland Police are asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Police said: "P olice are appealing for witnesses and footage including CCTV, dash cam and mobile phone footage following a collision involving a 10-year-old boy in Hartlepool.

"Any witnesses or anyone with footage is asked to contact Sergeant Sara Allison on 101, quoting reference number 147305."