Actor Stephen Tompkinson is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court charged with a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The 56-year-old, who lives in Whitley Bay, on North Tyneside, is best known for starring as Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime drama series DCI Banks.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed the actor is facing a trial after denying the allegation at Newcastle Magistrates Court on 10 August.

A statement from the CPS said: “Stephen Tompkinson, aged 56, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 August to face a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

“He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday 7 September.”

Stephen Tompkinson denies inflicting grievious bodily harm. Credit: PA Images

Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel, in the same year appearing in hit film Brassed Off as character Phil.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He also appeared in ITV’s DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016.

Tompkinson, who recently starred in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita as Frank Bryant, is due to feature in ITV drama The Long Shadow about Yorkshire ripper Peter Sutcliffe later this year.

The actor was born in Stockton-on-Tees in October 1965.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.