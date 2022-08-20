Woman, 91, who aimed 'to dance again' after 30 years waltzes with NHS worker

An elderly woman whose goal was 'to be able to dance again' after 30 years has shown she's still got the moves by waltzing with an NHS worker.

Edna, 91, has been undergoing physiotherapy with County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust to maintain her balance and mobility.

A video, shared by NHS England, shows her first dance in more than three decades.

To the tune of 'The Last Waltz' by Englebert Humperdink, Edna and her Physiotherapy Assistant, Craig, are shown dancing arm in arm.

On social media, the video has already been liked hundreds of times, with one user commenting: "I have something in my eye."

Another said: "I do love our NHS and all who work in it so very much and as for Edna... Wow."

