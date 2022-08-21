The Newcastle United women's team is officially under the ownership of Newcastle United Football Club for the first time in its history.

Newcastle United Women previously operated independently but has been supported by Newcastle United Foundation in recent years.

Following a formal restructuring, the Lady Magpies will compete as part of the club for the 2022/23 season, starting this weekend.

The shake-up, which follows the recent success of the Lionesses in the Women's Euros, will result in investment in the first team squad, the introduction of a development squad, and formal support in place from across the club.

The squad will play at St James' Park twice in the upcoming season. Credit: PA

Led by Becky Langley, who now becomes the team’s manager on a full-time basis, Newcastle United Women currently play in the FA Women’s National League Division One – the fourth tier of the domestic game.

On their way to a second-place finish last term, Newcastle United Women set a record attendance for last season for a women’s league game in the UK, with 22,134 spectators attending a 4-0 win over Alnwick Town Ladies at St. James’ Park in May.

The club’s shareholders said: “From the outset, we have stated and demonstrated our wholehearted commitment to the growth of Newcastle United Women.

“The recent success of the Lionesses has added tremendous momentum behind women's participation in football everywhere, and we want to create a pathway for all women and girls to be able to enjoy playing the game.

“We are delighted that Newcastle United Women is now formally a part of the Newcastle United family and we look forward to supporting the team as it goes from strength to strength.”

Becky Langley said: “We are so proud to be part of the Newcastle United family. It gives everyone even more determination to make the club proud and to represent our fans and our city the best we can.

“We’ll also have an emerging talent system that will create a legacy in the North East, giving girls in the region a well-defined pathway, with the chance to enjoy playing first and foremost, as well as an opportunity to develop within the club.”

Newcastle United Women will play two matches at St. James’ Park during the upcoming season, with other matches scheduled to take place at Newcastle Falcons’ Kingston Park ground and Whitley Park, Benton.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...