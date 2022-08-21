A woman has died and three others are injured following a crash near Blyth, which left part of the A189 closed for most of the day.

Police were called with reports of a one-vehicle collision near the Three Horseshoes around 3:40am on Sunday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, but despite efforts of paramedics, a woman in her 20s - who was a passenger in the car - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car and two further passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road between the Asda junction and the Three Horseshoes roundabout was closed in both directions for around 12 hours while investigation work took place.

Investigators were at the scene for most of the day. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

A man in his 20s, who was driving the car, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the young woman’s family as they attempt to come to terms with today’s devastating news.

"We will support them in every way we can and ask that the family’s privacy is respected.

"An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we’re asking for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have some information or dashcam footage that could help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website, or calling 101 quoting log NP-20220821-0204.