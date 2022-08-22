Skip to content

Middlesbrough FC legend David 'Spike' Armstrong dies at the age of 67

'Spike' waved goodbye to the club in 1981 when he headed south to Southampton and then Bournemouth. Credit: Twitter: @Boro

Middlesbrough FC legend David "Spike" Armstrong has died at the age of 67.

The former midfielder spent a decade of his career at the club between 1971 to 1981.

He is eighth in the list of all-time leading appearance makers for the club, having pulled on a Boro shirt 431 times.

The club posted a tribute to Armstrong on social media, saying: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of our long-serving former player David Armstrong.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The Durham-born player joined the club in 1971 and made his debut against Blackpool in April 1972. He went on to be an ever-present in Jack Charlton's promotion winning side of 1973/74 and also went on to play for England.

Armstrong holds the club record for the most consecutive league appearances, having made 305 between March 1973 and August 1980.

He made a remarkable 358 consecutive appearances for Boro, scoring seven goals for the club before he joining Southampton in 1981.

He made a further 271 appearances for the Saints before joining Bournemouth in 1987 for one final season.

Armstrong died on Sunday 21 August.

