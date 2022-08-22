Middlesbrough FC legend David 'Spike' Armstrong dies at the age of 67

Middlesbrough FC legend David "Spike" Armstrong has died at the age of 67.

The former midfielder spent a decade of his career at the club between 1971 to 1981.

He is eighth in the list of all-time leading appearance makers for the club, having pulled on a Boro shirt 431 times.

The club posted a tribute to Armstrong on social media, saying: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of our long-serving former player David Armstrong.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The Durham-born player joined the club in 1971 and made his debut against Blackpool in April 1972. He went on to be an ever-present in Jack Charlton's promotion winning side of 1973/74 and also went on to play for England.

Armstrong holds the club record for the most consecutive league appearances, having made 305 between March 1973 and August 1980.

He made a remarkable 358 consecutive appearances for Boro, scoring seven goals for the club before he joining Southampton in 1981.

He made a further 271 appearances for the Saints before joining Bournemouth in 1987 for one final season.

Armstrong died on Sunday 21 August.

