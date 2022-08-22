Pensioner faces the rest of her life behind bars after death of husband

A pensioner is facing spending the rest of her life behind bars after her husband was found dead in their home.

Janet Dunn, 73, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday 22 August, where she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Earlier this year, on 15 March, Janet admitted she had been in a disagreement with her husband, Anthony Dunn, 81, over their finances. It was reported that Mrs Dunn "then found herself holding a pillow over his face" and her husband of 53 years, died as a result of her actions.

She then fled their martial home, leaving their adult daughter to discover his body and call police. The following day, Mrs Dunn was arrested and was initially charged with murder on March 17.

Mrs Dunn plead guilty to manslaughter in court on 22 August Credit: NCJ Media

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel said: “This has been an incredibly awful case which I’m sure will have shocked the local community, and has resulted in the death of Mr Dunn.

“Our thoughts remain with his family as they continue to come to terms with this tragic incident. This guilty plea will spare them a trial and the added stress that can bring.

“I would like to thank the hard work of all the officers involved. It has been an incredibly difficult investigation but their commitment to finding justice has resulted in a detailed evidential file and a guilty plea.

“Hopefully the family can now look to move forward with their grief and find some closure with this result.”

Mrs Dunn was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced on 25 August 2022.