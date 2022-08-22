Pollution warnings have been issued for some of Teesside's most popular beaches with people advised not to swim in the sea.

Visitors to Seaton Carew, Saltburn and Marske Sands have been advised to avoid the water because of high pollution levels.

Water quality is affected by "storm sewage" at Saltburn, Marske and Redcar Coatham due to an overflow nearby, according to an interactive water quality map by Safer Seas Service.

The site posted that bathing was not advised on Sunday 21 August 21 at Seaton Carew due to reduced water quality.

The website explains heavy rainfall may affect the waters at Seaton Carew due to potential sewage overflow. The news comes days after a 'do not swim' warning being issued further down the coast at Robin Hood's Bay on Wednesday.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) issued the warning for the popular North Yorkshire beach due to pollution risk.

The warning was issued at 8.30am on Wednesday and advised visitors against entering the water due to poor water quality.

As of Sunday 21 August, Safer Seas Service said the pollution level at Robin Hood's Bay remained high, adding that bathing was not advised.

No warnings are in place for nearby beaches Crimdon, Redcar Stray, Brunswick Bay, Whitby and Sandsend.

In a statement last week, Defra said: "The Environment Agency makes a daily pollution risk forecast at this site based on the effects of rain, wind, sunlight and seasonality on bathing water quality.

"These factors affect the levels of bacteria that get washed into the sea from livestock, sewage and urban drainage via rivers and streams and how they disperse.

"When these factors combine to make short-term pollution likely we issue a pollution risk warning and the beach manager will display a sign advising against bathing at the bathing water. After a short-term pollution event, levels of bacteria typically return to normal after a day or so but it’s possible to have several warning days in a row."

