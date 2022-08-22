Police who discovered the deceased bodies of a Tyneside couple in their home earlier this month have released further information.

Helen Barlow, 54, and Richard Leishman, 65, were partners and lived together at a house on The Quadrant in North Shields.

Northumbria Police were called to the property at around 2:15pm on 8 August, after it was reported that Ms Barlow had not turned up for work that day.

Detectives say they found the body of a woman in her 50s who had suffered fatal injuries "consistent with an assault", at the house on The Quadrant.Officers also found the body of a man in his 60s who appeared to have suffered self-inflicted injuries.

Police have said they do not believe anyone else is involved and that they are treating the death of the woman as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “An investigation into the circumstances around the deaths is ongoing but the evidence we have gathered at this stage indicates that we are dealing with a suspected murder-suicide.“Once we have concluded our investigation then we will provide the coroner with a full report.“We would ask that the public respect the privacy of the families of both Helen and Richard at what is an incredibly difficult time for them.”

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

