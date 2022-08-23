Overnight and weekend closures will be in place for eight weeks on a stretch of the A19 in Teesside.

National Highways will begin resurfacing work on the A19 north of the A689 interchange, at Wolviston, from Tuesday 30 August.

It is the last stretch of concrete surface on the dual carriageway to undergo an upgrade, which is aimed at ensuring roads remain safer and longer lasting.

National Highways project manager Michael Morgan said: “The A19 is a key route in the North East and after decades of safe use and hundreds of millions of journeys taken by drivers in the region, the current road surface on this stretch of road is nearing the end of its working life."

The first phase of the programme will take place between Tuesday 30 August and Friday 30 September.

During this period, work will take place on a 1.5 mile stretch of the southbound carriageway between the exit slip road to Seal Sands roundabout (A1185) and the A689 Wolviston Interchange.

To enable this, the road will close overnight from Sunday to Friday, from 8pm until 6am.

This phase will also involve weekend closures from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday of the section of the southbound carriageway directly under the A689 Wolviston Interchange.

Traffic will be diverted via a short diversion route up and over the interchange.

The second phase of the programme will take place between Monday 3 October and Tuesday 8 November.

During this period work will take place on the northbound carriageway between the A689 interchange and the end of the concrete carriageway.

It means the road will close overnight from Monday to Thursday, between 8pm and 6am.

This phase will also involve weekend closures from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday of the section of the northbound carriageway directly under the A689 Wolviston Interchange.

Traffic will be diverted via a short diversion route up and over the junction.

During all closures signed diversion routes will be in place.

While work takes place, anyone planning to travel during these times is advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow more time to reach their destination.