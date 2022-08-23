A family home was destroyed after a box of tea towels caught fire after being left on the hob.

Fire crews have warned about leaving household items unattended near cookers following the incident in North Shields.

The property, on Waterville Road, was engulfed in flames on Saturday 20 August, after what investigators believe was a genuine mistake.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said the fire started in the kitchen where a box of tea towels was left on the hob, before it was accidentally switched on and set the materials alight.

Crews were called at about 1pm and arrived within six minutes to battle the flames on the ground floor of the property. No one was injured.

The property was engulfed in flames following what investigators believe was a genuine mistake. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Steve Burdis, of TWFRS, said: “This fire has caused such significant damage to this family’s home we are so glad that they are safe and well.

“I want to thank our fire control staff and our two crews from Tynemouth community fire station for their hard work to bring the blaze under control.

"Boxes, tea towels, oven mitts can all catch fire very easily and cause devastating damage like we’ve seen in this instance.

"Electric hobs can turn on when not switched off properly so it is far safer to always keep the area clear."

What to do if you discover a fire in your home:

Always shut internal and external doors if you can – this can help contain the fire and reduce the overall damage to your property

Get out of the building

Call 999

The fire started in the kitchen but caused extensive damage to the entire property. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

TWFRS recently launched its Lifesaver campaign urging people to call if they know of someone who could benefit from a home visit.

The visits can include the fitting of smoke alarms in the right places, organising an evacuation plan, or other fire safety prevention measures.

To organise a safe and well home visit, call TWFRS's prevention team on 0800 0327777.

