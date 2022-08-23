A man from North Yorkshire has been banned from owning reptiles after abandoning three royal python snakes in a public litter bin outside a school.

Samuel Thomas Newton, 35, transported the three non-venomous snakes in a carrier bag from his home address to the Sandybed Lane area of Scarborough on 29 June.

Two of the snakes were rescued by the police later the same day following a report by a member of the public who had spotted one hanging out of the bin.

The third was found in a nearby grassy area the next day.

The snakes were dumped by a school in the Sandybed Lane area. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Newton initially denied being involved and said he had handed the snakes to a third party for rehoming.

After being formally interviewed by the police, he finally admitted to dumping the snakes himself.

PC Graham Bilton, from North Yorkshire Police, who investigated the incident, said: "It is extremely concerning that three large non-native snakes have been simply abandoned with no consideration for their welfare or wellbeing.

"Fortunately, they were discovered quite quickly and appear to have not suffered any significant harm but will undoubtedly have been stressed."

The police have said that the snakes have now been re-homed. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Newton stated that the increase in the cost of food and heating, together with him not being able to spend enough time looking after the animals, had led him to make the decision to abandon them.

Newton, of Hampton Road, was charged with an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday 22 August.

As well as receiving a seven-year ban from owning reptiles, Newton was fined £384 and also has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs totalling £623.

RSPCA Inspectorate National Wildlife Coordinator, Geoff Edmond, said this case highlighted some of their fears due to "the rising costs of keeping pets".

He added: “Our Animal Kindness Index identified that 78% of pet owners fear the cost of living will impact their animals and 19% are worried about how they'll afford to feed their pets.

"Nevertheless, at no time should animals be abandoned."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: