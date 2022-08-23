Police stop car driving without a bonnet in Catterick

Patrol officers in North Yorkshire "could not believe their eyes" when they seen a car driving with its bonnet missing.

Officers flagged down the car in Catterick, on Monday 22 August, after the vehicle drove by roads policing team.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver "thought it was OK" to take the car for a test drive in the local area, with a few key parts missing.The vehicle was seized for having no insurance and the driver reported for a number of offences.