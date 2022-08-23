A scaffolder who suffered catastrophic injuries in a trampoline accident will not recover, doctors have told the family.

Rob Harcourt, from Stockton, dislocated his neck and kinked his spinal cord while at a friend's house in July - paralysing him from the chest down.

On a fundraising page set up in support of his family, Mr Harcourt's friend Alan Jones posted on Saturday 20 August that loved ones had been invited to say their goodbyes before doctors remove a tracheostomy keeping him alive.

Doctors at James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, initially hoped that, while it was unlikely he would walk again, he might eventually regain consciousness and breathe independently.

But Mr Harcourt has since suffered a cardiac arrest and undergone major surgery after doctors found fluid in his brain.

One tribute described Rob Harcourt as a "wholesome soul". Credit: Family photo

After being taken off sedation following the surgery, Mr Harcourt was able to move his eyes but was unable to wake up.

Mr Jones wrote: "I’m afraid we have some really, really sad news. The consultants have today confirmed that Rob will not recover.

"His close friends and family have been invited to say their goodbyes. The doctors will then remove his tracheotomy and he will pass peacefully surrounded and wrapped in love by his first and last love - his mum and his partner.

"Our thoughts are with Rob, Jackie and Jade. Please keep them in your prayers."

One comment said that Rob was a "wonderful character" and "a pillar for the Grove Hill community".

Set up less than a month ago, the donation page has already reached £6,303, exceeding the £6,000 target.

