Tyne and Wear Metro has announced a part-closure of the line for emergency renewal of overhead wires that were damaged by the recent heatwaves.

The 1.3km stretch of track in North Tyneside between South Gosforth and Shiremoor will be shut from Tuesday 30 August to Friday 2 September.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, said the works were vital and needed to be done as soon as practically possible.

It will re-open as usual on Saturday 3 September.

Repairs will take place over four days Credit: Tyne and Wear Metro / @MyMetro

During the closure a replacement there will be a limited replacement bus service between stations, while Metro tickets will also be valid on local buses and routes direct to Newcastle city centre or to connect with Metro at other stations.

Information about the bus services accepting Metro tickets can be found on their website.

Metro Infrastructure Director, Stuart Clarke, said: "I would like to apologise in advance for anyone who is disrupted by this emergency closure on the Metro network through North Tyneside.

"This is the type of engineering task which can only be carried out safely when trains are not running. We advise anyone travelling in the affected area to allow plenty of time to complete their journeys.

“Planned closures on the Metro system are something that we always try to carry out at weekends.

"In this instance, with the resources we need to for these works, we have had to diary in the works during the week just after the August bank holiday weekend."