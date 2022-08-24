Police are investigaiting an incident in Hartlepool where a 14-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed.

The two male suspects punched the victim in the face before stealing his bike on Jesmond Gardens at about 4:50pm on Tuesday 23 August.

Cleveland police said the thieves are believed to be aged around 16 years old.

The bike is described as a Carrera bike, which is black with green fittings and has a sticker underneath the seat of an eagle with three eyes.

The bike was spotted in the area of Brougham Terrace.

One of the male suspects is described as around 6ft 2” tall and wearing a gold belcher bracelet and a Berghaus coat.

The second suspect is described as 5ft 8” tall.

