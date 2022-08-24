A man from Washington has been jailed for dangerous driving after he led police on a high speed chase through Houghton-le-Spring.

Stuart William Trotter was spotted by police driving 80mph in a residential 30mph zone on Dairy Lane in the early hours of 7 July.

Despite instructions to pull over from police, Trotter continued to drive at high speed for more than 15 minutes, Northumbria Police said.

Officers then used a stinger device in an attempt to damage his tyres, however, Trotter continued driving despite the damage to his Audi A3.

He then attempted to drive down an embankment and had to dump his vehicle and flee officers on foot.

Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police, said: “It is clear that Trotter has shown a total disregard for the law and for the safety of other road users.

“This was a potentially dangerous incident that saw officers led on a 15-minute pursuit by a driver who showed little desire to pull over and hand himself in.

“While the driver still tried to evade officers on foot, his luck certainly ran out with Trotter put in handcuffs just moments after the pursuit ended.

Trotter, of Pinewood Avenue, Washington, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on 12 July, where he admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a breathalyser sample and having no insurance.

He was remanded in custody before appearing before the same court on 23 August when he was jailed for 18 months and handed a further three-year driving ban which comes into effect after his custodial sentence.

Sergeant Glen Robson added: “The law is not optional, and when anybody gets behind the wheel of a car and drives dangerously, they risk ruining more than one life forever.

"His actions were selfish and reckless – and I am pleased that Trotter is now behind bars and banned from the roads for a significant period of time.

“We will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to protect all our road users and ensure any perpetrators are brought to justice.”

