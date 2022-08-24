A CCTV image of a missing Hartlepool man who requires essential medication has been released by police.

The image of Michael Rae is thought to be the last known sighting of him in the Chelford Close and Meryl Gardens area of the town at about 9:55am on Sunday 14 August.

He was seen climbing a fence at the rear of Chelford Close which leads to fields and an industrial estate.

Cleveland Police said they were extremely concerned for Mr Rae's welfare as he requires essential medication which he does not have with him.

Temporary Detective Inspector, Simon Clark, from Hartlepool CID said: “Obviously we are very concerned about Michael’s welfare and understandably his family are also very concerned, particularly since he does not have his essential medication with him.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have information regarding Michael’s whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Rae is described as white with a pale complexion, around 5ft9in, with short straight dark hair and wearing grey joggers, navy T-shirt and black trainers.

He has links to the Peterlee area as well as Hartlepool and anyone who may have seen him or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on the 101.

