A car has caused significant damage to a home in Stockton after it crashed into its bay window.

Police attended Samuel Street at about 4:46am on Wednesday 24 August where a silver Ford Focus had become wedged in the front of the property.

Cleveland Police said the car caused damage to the front of the house and remained there while the house was assessed for structural safety.

No one in the property was injured.

Police are investigating the crash after attending the scene at about 4:46am. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Officers are investigating the incident and ask anyone with any information to call police on 101, reference 150314.

This includes if anyone saw the silver Ford Focus, registration KS54 LWH, prior to this incident.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

