A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a serious collision on a Gateshead industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a motorcycle and car on Kingsway North, near to the junction with Fifth Avenue, at the Team Valley, shortly before 3pm on Tuesday 23 August.

Police said it was reported that a red Kia Ceed had been travelling northbound on the road when it collided with a purple Yamaha motorcycle, which then collided with a nearby tree.

First responders found a 25-year-old male rider with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Northumbria Police are appealing for anybody in the area at the time to come forward with information.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police, said: “The collision happened in a busy area in the afternoon – and we are now asking anybody who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

"Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.

“We also want to hear from anybody who believes they saw a red Kia Ceed or a purple Yamaha motorcycle in the area at the time, as well as anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the ongoing investigation.”

