A family in "unimaginable grief" have shared a picture of their 20-year-old daughter who was killed in a car crash in Northumberland.

Teegan Waters died at the scene of the one-vehicle collision on the A189, close to The Three Horseshoes, near Blyth, on Sunday 21 August.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene shortly before 3:40am.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Two other passengers who were also involved in the crash are still recovering from serious injuries.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police's motor patrols team, is leading the investigation.

He said: “My thoughts, and those of my colleagues, are first and foremost with Teegan’s family and friends.

“Northumbria Police will continue to support them and remain committed to establishing the full circumstances of what happened on the morning of August 21.

“Those closest to Teegan are experiencing unimaginable grief and we ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to try and come to terms with their tragic loss.”

The family of Miss Waters, of Blyth, are being supported by specialist officers and ask that their privacy is respected during this time.

The force is appealing for anyone with information or who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision to contact police.

Sgt Parnaby added: “We are especially eager to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage capturing what has happened."

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference NP-20220821-0204.

