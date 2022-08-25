A man blew up a bungalow trying to make cannabis oil.

Christopher Titterington suffered significant injuries during the explosion in Rosedale Terrace, Horden, County Durham, in July 2020.

The 28-year-old, of West Street, Blackhall Colliery, caused more than £75,000 worth of damage at the rented address after trying to create the illegal substance.

The incident prompted a multi-agency emergency response.

DC Jayne Marshall, of Durham Police, who led the investigation, said: “It was a miracle Titterington did not kill himself or others or create serious damage to neighbouring homes as a result of his actions which not only left him with life-changing injuries but had devastating consequences for the owner of the property too.

“This incident just shows the dangers of trying to make cannabis oil and I would urge anyone thinking about it to think again.”

Titterington pleaded guilty to arson and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday 24 August.

