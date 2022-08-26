An investigation has been launched after a woman pushing a pram was sexually assaulted near a playground in Middlesbrough.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday 23 August 2022 at about 4:30pm-4:40pm in Marton.

The young woman was pushing a child in a pram on a path leading from Bonnygrove Play Park towards the roundabout at Turnberry Way.

A man on a mountain bike approached the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her, before riding away.

The suspect was riding a dark coloured mountain bike. He is described as a white male, aged in his 20s to 30s, of average build and wearing shorts and a silver/grey coloured cycle helmet.

Cleveland Police is asking for anyone who might have dash cam, private CCTV footage or who might have witnessed the incident to come forward.

