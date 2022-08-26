Newcastle United have announced the signing of a new striker for a record-breaking fee.

Swedish player Alexander Isak has been signed for an undisclosed fee understood to be in the region of £58million, which breaks the club's transfer record.

The 6’4” striker, who previously played for Real Sociedad, has signed a long-term deal at St James’ Park.

Isak was on Tyneside to complete a medical at the club's Benton training ground and St James' Park on Thursday 25 August.

The player is the Magpies’ fourth first team signing of the summer, after Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman, and will wear the number 14 shirt.

The deal exceeds the £40million paid for the Brazilian player Joe Linton, in 2019, under Mike Ashley.

Isak said: “I'm delighted to have it done. It was a big, big decision for me but it is a decision I am really happy with.

“It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here - and also the club's project, which is one that I really believe in.

“You always want to go into a team and know how they play. I think Newcastle play very attractive football and I want to be a part of that.”

Alexander Isak said: "It was a big, big decision for me but it is a decision I am really happy with." Credit: Newcastle United

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: “I’m very excited that Alexander has chosen to join us. He is an outstanding talent who is capable of making a big contribution to the team.

“He is technically very good, with a mix of attributes that will complement us, but he is also at a great age to grow with this club.

“I want to thank the club’s owners and transfer committee for bringing Alexander to Newcastle. We are all delighted to have him on board.”

The 22-year-old has played in the top divisions in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, as well as accumulating 37 caps for Sweden, scoring on nine occasions for his country.

Isak began his career at AIK Solna before moving to German side Borussia Dortmund. He has also spent time on loan to Dutch team Willem II.

He scored 13 goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances for Willem II, before moving to Real Sociedad.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...