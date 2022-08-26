Sunderland manager Alex Neil in talks with Stoke City

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has entered into discussions with a rival club.

The Wearside club confirmed that Neil was talking to Stoke City about its managerial vacancy.

The Black Cats said it was "committed" to keeping Neil at the club.

Neil agreed a rolling 12-month contract in February and led the club to promotion from League One via the play-offs last season.

In a statement on Friday 26 August, Sunderland AFC said: "Sunderland AFC can confirm that Alex Neil has entered into discussions with Stoke City regarding their current managerial vacancy.

"Following a formal approach by SCFC, the club is contractually obliged to permit the head coach to start a dialogue with the Potters.

"The club is committed to retaining Alex’s services as head coach and will be making no further comment at this moment in time."

