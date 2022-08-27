DNA Tagging Spray to be Used on Teesside to Target Off-Road Bikers

A DNA tagging spray is being introduced across Cleveland which can forensically prove that suspects were in a specific location at an exact time.

The spray can be used at scenes of a crime to detect a suspect if they make off from police, and will be used to spray off-road bikers committing anti social driving.

It can also be used in a crowd, such as at a mass gathering of quads or off-road bikes.

The substance can be sprayed from a distance, and marks the bikes, clothing and skin of any riders and passengers with a uniquely-coded but invisible DNA that will provide forensic evidence to link them to a specific crime.

A number of other Forces around the country are also using the DNA tagging spray, which can help avoid the risks around carrying out pursuits.

Chief Inspector Wendy Tinkler said: “We have received the DNA tagging spray and training in its use is ongoing with officers. This is a viable tactical option for our officers if faced with a situation where the spray may provide an opportunity to identify a suspected offender who makes off from the scene of a crime.“The spray provides us with forensic evidence that someone was in a specific location at a particular time. It could potentially assist us in court in bolstering any cases where we can provide this evidence.“One of the examples where we will use the DNA tagging spray is when our officers are confronted with antisocial driving by those on off-road bikes and quads. This spray gives us the option to avoid putting other members of the public and our officers at risk of the significant harm associated with pursuits. “It will provide us with further investigative opportunities to identify anyone causing mayhem and disrupting the lives of those in our communities with their reckless behaviour and it will also enable us to identify their quads/bikes after the event due to its lasting durability.”

