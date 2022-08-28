Cleveland Police investigating after 22-year-old man found dead in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police are investigating after the death of a 22-year-old man in Hartlepool.

The man has been identified as Henry Rafferty from the Hartlepool area who died on Elwick Road around 11:58​pm last night, Friday 26th August.Police are looking into the circumstances of what happened to Henry and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him in the hours before his death, particularly anyone who may have seen him in the area between the Park Inn on Park Road and the junction of Elwick Road and Park Avenue between 10pm and 11:30pm.

Henry is described as white, around 6ft 4 inches tall, of slim build with short fair hair. Henry was wearing a black North Face fleece, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and black and blue Nike trainers.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Henry or anyone matching this description and anyone with CCTV along this route or dash cam footage, if they were travelling in the area, is asked to contact Sergeant Stephen Clyburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 152506.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...