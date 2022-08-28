Music, food and fashion: communities gather for Newcastle mela

Newcastle mela is taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with up to 40,000 people expected to attend.

The annual event is known for bringing people together from a wide range of communities across the North East and beyond.

The mela is a celebration of South Asian cultures focusing on music, arts, food and fashion.

First held in 1993, the gathering has become an established part of Tyneside's calendar, showcasing traditional and contemporary artists.

The mela's clothes stalls are a draw for many. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Event director Taj Mohammed said planning for each mela begins almost a year before and while it is hard work, he is proud of what is achieved.

"That's why I've spent nearly thirty years with the mela so it really makes me proud when I see everything that's in place."

Food stalls are considered a highlight of the Newcastle mela. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

While the mela is an opportunity to come together with people from different communities and backgrounds.

It is also an important weekend for businesses.

Local businesswoman Sangeeta Chopra is hoping the event will be good for her growing company, which sells items such as jewellery, imported from northern India.

She said: "I think it's a really good opportunity for stallholders because I've just moved location and expanded into clothes and jewellery so I thought this was probably the best way to market my business."

Sangeeta Chopra is a regular visitor to the mela but this is the first time as a stallholder. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Bank Holiday Monday programme of events begins at 12:00 noon and continues through the day.