If U Care Share Founder Matthew Smith will be running from their offices in Chester-le-Street to 10 Downing Street a total of 289 miles over 11 days to deliver a letter to government.

The letter will be signed by the Chief Executives of the UK's most prominent mental health charities, asking for more to be done around Suicide Prevention.

Currently within the levelling up paper there is no mention of Mental Health or Suicide Prevention despite Suicide being the biggest killer of men in the U.K. and If U Care Share would like to see this changed.

Matthew will set off each day around 09:30, and they have created a live tracker so people can follow his route.

Matthew founded If U Care Share in memory of his brother Daniel who took his own life when Matthew was 10-years-old.

Matthew and his older brother Daniel.

He set off on the first leg of the run on Sunday 28 August.

He'll also be running wearing a top that includes the names of loved ones lost to suicide.

The run will end at Downing Street on the 7th September.

Matthew's Run to London to prevent Suicide

28th August - If U Care Share Office - Yarm

29th August - Yarm - Topcliffe

30th August - Topcliffe - Tadcaster

31st August - Tadcaster - Bawtry

1st September - Bawtry - Coddington

2nd September - Coddington - Grantham

3rd September - Grantham - Peterborough

4th September - Peterborough - Huntingdon

5th September - Huntingdon - Buntingford

6th September - Buntingford - Harringay

7th September - Harringay - 10 Downing Street

If you are experiencing mental health struggles, please reach out for support. Here are some charities which can help you access mental health services:

