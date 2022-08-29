Play Brightcove video

More than sixty Collies gathered at The Rocking Horse cafe North of Alnwick today, to raise money for local dog sanctuary 'SHAK'.

The charity looks after neglected animals, providing a space for animals to recover and develop after being mistreated or abandoned.

Andrew Byne is from the Rocking Horse Cafe. He told us he only expected a handful of dogs to come, but that they have been 'inundated'.

"I have three Border Collies, I'm passionate about Border Collies and I thought - wouldn't it be nice to get about 20 of them together for a bit of a photoshoot...we had absolutely no idea we'd get the reaction we got."

Play Brightcove video

Some dogs that SHAK take in stay their for their lives and so Steven Wiley, the sanctuary's founder says the fundraising is very welcome: "We take the dogs in when they need us the most, we take time to assess it, work with it, we don't rush it."

Over sixty collies attended the party today. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...