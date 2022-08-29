Spennymoor Town are investigating after Darlington player Adriano Moke was subject to racist abuse during the team's away game at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

Spennymoor released a statement on Sunday 28 August to say the club "abhors discrimination in all of its forms and will not tolerate this sort of behaviour inside The Brewery Field.

"The Club will now work with the relevant authorities to try and identify those responsible and we will seek the maximum penalty and a lifetime ban from the stadium for anyone found guilty of such conduct."

After the game, Moke tweeted his disappointment - with his club replying simply to say 'we are with you.'

He then followed it up to ask people to set it aside, and let the clubs 'do the right thing.'

