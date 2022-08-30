A busy Metro line in Newcastle and on North Tyneside is closed for four days to allow for the emergency renewal of overhead wires that were damaged by the recent heatwaves.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, said the works were vital and needed to be done as soon as practically possible.

The line between South Gosforth and Shiremoor will be shut from Tuesday 30 August to Friday 2 September.

It will re-open as usual on Saturday 3 September.

During the closure, there will be a limited replacement bus service between stations, while Metro tickets will also be valid on local buses and routes direct to Newcastle city centre or to connect with Metro at other stations.

The closure will allow Nexus to repair 1.3km of overhead wire which has been damaged by severe hot weather in late July and early August.

Metro Infrastructure Director, Stuart Clarke, said: “We have to replace a significant stretch of overhead line that was damaged by the recent severely high temperatures. The works are vital and need to happen as soon as possible.

“This means the line between South Gosforth and Shiremoor will have to close for four full days from August 30 to September 2.

“I would like to apologise in advance for anyone who is disrupted by this emergency closure on the Metro network through North Tyneside.

“This is the type of engineering task which can only be carried out safely when trains are not running.

“When the line is closed customers will be able to use their Metro tickets and passes on all local bus services that operate in the affected area. We advise anyone travelling in the affected area to allow plenty of time to complete their journeys.

Metro tickets and passes will also be valid on the following services direct to Newcastle city centre or to connect at other Metro stations:

• Arriva Service 52 – between South Gosforth and Four Lane Ends.• Arriva Service 54 – between South Gosforth and Shiremoor, also offering links to Longbenton

• Arriva Service 55 – between South Gosforth and Palmersville, also offering links to Longbenton, Four Lane Ends and Benton

• Stagecoach services 62/63 – between Newcastle City Centre and Four Lane Ends, with acceptance extended to Longbenton for service 62 and Benton for service 63

• Stagecoach service 18 – between South Gosforth and Four Lane Ends

Trains will be running between South Shields - Regent Centre, South Hylton-Airport and Shiremoor - St James, but may not be to the usual timetable.